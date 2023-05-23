Clover Stadium Set to Host MAAC Baseball Championships, Local Products

Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders may be on the road this week, but fans will still get to see plenty of exciting baseball (and familiar faces) at the team's home field of Clover Stadium.

The 2023 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) baseball championships will run from Wednesday through Saturday, when the champion is crowned. Six teams will compete for the championship during a double-elimination tournament. The championship game is slated for Saturday at noon, with a potential doubleheader game scheduled to be played immediately afterwards if the lower seed wins.

Fairfield and Rider headline the field as the top two seeds, respectively, and will each receive a first-round bye. Canisius, Quinnipiac, Niagara and Manhattan round out the field as the Nos. 3-6 seeds, respectively. The field will feature a slew of local products from Rockland, Westchester, Putnam, and Bergen counties.

Rockland County natives will include Canisius' Kenny Dodson (Airmont/Suffern HS) and Ryan Weiss (Nyack/Nyack HS), Niagara's Wyatt Palmer (Suffern/Suffern HS), and Manhattan's Jeff Long (Orangeburg), Patrick Benn (Pearl River/Pearl River HS) and Steven Travaglini (Stony Point/Albertus Magnus).

Westchester County natives will include Fairfield's Mike Becchetti (Eastchester/Stepinac HS), Ryan Smith (Tarrytown/Hackley HS) and Evan Burta (Yorktown Heights/Lakeland HS), Quinnipiac's Matt Alduino (Yorktown Heights/Yorktown HS) and Manhattan's Daniel Taylor (Yonkers/Fordham Prep). Putnam County's Paul Catalano (Brewster) of Fairfield and Nick Montagna (Carmel HS) of Quinnipiac will also be participating in the tournament.

Bergen County will also be well represented when Don Bosco Prep alums Blake Helmsetter (Fairfield), JP Kuczik (Fairfield) and Javian Ovalles (Manhattan) suit up this week.

The MAAC announced a three-year hosting agreement with Clover Stadium in October following a successful tournament in 2022. For all information regarding the 2023 MAAC Baseball Championship, please visit maacsports.com/baseball. For more information about Clover Stadium, visit nyboulders.com.

