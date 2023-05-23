Boulders Homer Three Times in Fourth Straight Win

The New York Boulders picked up their fourth consecutive win Tuesday, defeating the Joliet Slammers, 8-7, to open up a three-game road series.

New York drove in five of its runs via the long ball. Matt McDermott and Joe DeLuca each hit two-run homers for the Boulders, and Gabriel Garcia added a solo shot. The Boulders (6-4) collected 12 hits as a team in the win.

Patrick Kivlehan and Giovanni Garbella each went 3 for 4 in the win. Kivlehan matched McDermott and DeLuca with two RBIs. Thomas Walraven also had a solid day at the dish for New York, going 2 for 3 with one RBI, one run, and one walk.

The Boulders fell into a minor one-run deficit in the bottom of the fourth inning, but tied the game in the sixth and took their final lead in the eighth inning. Joliet (5-5) scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth and stranded the tying run in scoring position.

Andy Hammond picked up the win on the mound, tossing 5 1/3 innings of outstanding relief. Hammond struck out 10 batters, did not walk any, and allowed just two earned runs to help the Boulders keep their winning streak alive.

Liam McArthur led off the Slammers offense with a home run in the bottom of the first inning. GJ Hill added a go-ahead three-run home run in the fourth inning.

New York will continue its series against Joliet on Wednesday. While the Boulders are on the road, Clover Stadium will be hosting the 2023 MAAC baseball championships all week starting Wednesday. For information on tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

