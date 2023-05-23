Westcott Earns Quality Start, Titans Hold Off Miners

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (4-6) got a quality start from Zac Westcott (win, 2-1) and defeated the East Division-leading Sussex County Miners (6-3) by a 9-6 final on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to two in a row.

Westcott and Griffin Baker (loss, 0-1) would go back and forth over the first two innings, shutting out the opposition.

The Titans got the bats rolling in the third, scoring four runs on three hits. With the bases loaded and two outs, Jason Dicochea chopped a single into left field, scoring a pair. Next, Gabe Snyder ripped a double to the corner in right field, plating two, extending the lead to 4-0.

Following a pair of one-out walks in the fourth, AJ Wright launched his fourth homer of the year to left-centre, making it 7-0. As two more reached, Gabe Snyder lined a triple to right, scoring two, making it 9-0.

The run support would be all Westcott would need, as the right-hander surrendered a pair in the sixth, as Oraj Anu and Juan Santana recorded RBI knocks. Westcott would end his day after six, allowing two runs, on seven hits, walking two, and striking out five.

Edwin Mateo would attempt to spark a rally against the Titans bullpen with a leadoff homer in the seventh. Nigel Calmes would allow a pair of runs in one-third of an inning, as the Miners cut the deficit to 9-5.

Jason Agresti would pull the Miners within three with an RBI single in the ninth. With two on and two out, Nelson Gonzalez managed to finish the ball game, getting the potential tying run in Juan Santana to fly out to right field.

In the win, Gabe Snyder would lead the way going 2-for-4 with a double, triple, and four RBI.

The Ottawa Titans continue their three-game series tomorrow against the Sussex County Miners at 6:30 pm at Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 UNIK FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

