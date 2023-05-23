Mistakes Cost Grizzlies in Loss to Schaumburg

Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies took an early lead on Tuesday night at Wintrust Field against the Schaumburg Boomers, but could not hold it, with a four-run fifth inning standing as the difference in an 8-4 loss, Gateway's first in a series-opening contest this season.

In the top of the second inning, it was Peter Zimmermann, the reigning Frontier League Player of the Week, striking first with a two-out, two-run homer off of Boomers starter Kobey Schlotman (1-2), putting the Grizzlies ahead 2-0. But the Boomers would come back to tie the score in the bottom of the frame on only one hit thanks to a walk, two hit batters, and a wild pitch by Lukas Veinbergs (1-1). Then in the third, with two outs, Alec Craig put Schaumburg ahead for good with an RBI single that made the score 3-2.

It was still 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth when the Boomers turned the tables on the contest. After back-to-back leadoff walks and a fielder's choice loaded the bases, Gateway turned to Alec Whaley out of the bullpen. A sacrifice fly by Will Prater made it 4-2, and Whaley then struck out Craig looking for the second out. But a ground ball up the middle got through Gabe Holt for a costly error, with one run scoring on the play to make it 5-2, and two more runs crossing on subsequent RBI singles to make the score 7-2 for a total of three unearned runs in the frame.

Gateway got back on the horse offensively, scoring single runs in the sixth and seventh on an RBI single by Andrew Penner and an RBI groundout by Eric Rivera, respectively, to get within 7-4, but could get no closer as Schaumburg got their final run on a triple by Craig and sacrifice fly by Grant-Parks in the bottom of the seventh and held the line from there.

A bright spot was rookie left-hander Trevor Harris, who tossed the final three innings for the Grizzlies and allowed just one baserunner in the defeat. Penner, Clint Freeman, and D.J. Stewart also extended season-long hit streaks to 10 games apiece.

The Grizzlies will look to bounce back in a quick turnaround, taking on the Boomers on Wednesday, May 24, at 11:00 a.m. CT in the second and final game of the abbreviated road series. Carson LaRue will draw the start for Gateway against a starter to be named for Schaumburg at Wintrust Field.

