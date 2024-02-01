Thunderbolts Come up Short in 4-3 Loss at Quad City

Moline, Ill.: In a wild back-and-forth game that saw the lead change hands four separate times, the Storm held the final lead as the Thunderbolts were unable to come back in the third period in front of a packed house on Thursday morning in Quad City, falling by a 4-3 final score. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Friday, February 2nd against the Knoxville Ice Bears, puck drop at 7:00pm CT.

After an early Quad City penalty shot was stopped by Ty Taylor in the opening minutes, the Thunderbolts grabbed the first lead of the day, as Brady Lynn scored from Vadim Vasjonkin and Nick Prestia at the 4:38 mark. The Storm responded with a pair of goals to take a 2-1 lead, with Nicola Levesque scoring at 7:33 and Logan Nelson at 11:16. On a late power play, Grayson Valente tied the game back up for Evansville at 17:32, assisted by Vasjonkin and Lynn, as the Thunderbolts and Storm went into the first intermission tied at 2-2. Benjamin Lindberg gave Evansville a 3-2 lead by scoring 5:10 into the second period unassisted, however the Storm responded with a pair of goals once again, as Tommy Tsicos tied the game at 16:07 and Michael Moran put Quad City ahead 4-3 at 19:29. The third period saw no goals or penalties, and the Thunderbolts were unable to find the tying goal despite one last effort with Taylor pulled.

Lynn finished with one goal and one assist, Valente and Lindberg scored one goal each, and Vasjonkin tallied a pair of assists. In goal, Taylor finished with 29 saves on 33 shots faced. The Thunderbolts and Storm meet again on Wednesday, February 14th at Ford Center.

