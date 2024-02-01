Big Crowd Sees Big Win Thursday

MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm downed the Evansville Thunderbolts Thursday by a score of 4-3 in front of a franchise record 6918 fans. The win propelled the Storm into sixth place in the SPHL.

The Storm's second annual Education Day attracted more than 5500 students from across the QCA and beyond, and nearly 1500 additional fans piled into Vibrant Arena at The MARK to cheer on the Storm and enjoy a raucous environment. Thursday's crowd of 6918 surpassed the previous single-game Storm record of 6508 set on opening night of the team's inaugural season.

