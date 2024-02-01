2024-2025 Full Season Tickets on Sale Now

Full season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are on sale as of Thursday, February 1. Half season tickets will go on sale Friday, March 1. The renewal and purchase process occurs exclusively through the Dawgs front office. We are happy to help both new and returning season ticket holders during office hours or any home game at our Guest Services counter located by Gate 8.

Helpful Information:

Pricing will remain the same for 2024-2025 season tickets, parking passes, and Club 611 passes

We currently have a waitlist for ice deck/ice level seating and parking passes; you are guaranteed the same parking pass for 2024-2025 that you had in 2023-2024

Fans may opt to authorize 2023-2024 Playoff Package purchases when purchasing 2024-2025 season tickets

Full season ticket holders now have three options: (1) Ticket Booklet, (2) Digital), and (3) Lanyard. Download this document to read more about each option (Page 5.)

Corporate sponsor season tickets are renewed by a separate process; please contact your account representative for more information.

If You're Paying in Full:

You may receive a 5% discount off your ticket amount when paid in full during the month of February. You must pay with cash or check in a single payment before February 29 to receive this discount. Checks should be made out to Breakaway Sports and Entertainment, LLC.

$100 of your payment will be deemed a non-refundable deposit should you need a refund in the future.

If You're Setting Up a Payment Plan:

You must put a minimum of $100 down to reserve your seats and parking pass (if you had one). This is a non-refundable deposit.

You must put a card on file to set up automatic withdrawals.

Payments are deducted on the 15th of each month unless otherwise requested.

Overview of Important Dates:

February 1 - Full Season Tickets Go On Sale (28 Games)

March 1 - Half Season Tickets Go On Sale (14 Games)

May 24 - Deposit must be received to save your seats, parking passes, and Club 611 passes

June 3 - All non-renewed seats become available to the public, Quarter Season Packages Go On Sale (7 Games)

October 15 - All balances must be paid in full

A complete list of dates can be found on Page 10 of this document

Important Links:

Full Season Ticket Flyer

Full Season Ticket Order Form

Half Season Ticket Flyer

Season Ticket Guidebook (Deadlines on Page 10)

Never Had Season Tickets Before? Follow These Steps:

Review our pricing chart and think about a few sections you'd be interested in

Contact one of our Ticketing Representatives from the list below with your seat requests (We love to do arena tours, just ask!)

Our team will share the current seat availability with you and give you a total price

You will be asked to put down a $100 non-refundable deposit to secure your seats

You can then decide between paying in full or setting up a payment plan; your account must be paid in full by October 15

It's as simple as that! You'll receive communication in September on how to pick up your season ticket packet before Opening Night of the 2024-2025 season

Ticketing Representatives:

Andrew King, Ticket Sales Manager, Andrew@railyarddawgs.com, 540-853-6827

Cyrus Pace, Account Executive, Cyrus@railyarddawgs.com, 540-853-6829

Hans Roshkosh, Account Executive, Hans@railyarddawgs.com, 540-853-6829

Warren Payne, Account Executive, Warren@railyarddawgs.com, 540-853-6823

*Subject to Change*

