Game Preview: February 2 vs. Birmingham Bulls
February 1, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers host the Birmingham Bulls on Friday for game one of the organizations 15th Anniversary Celebration and annual $5 Weekend presented by Kia Autosport of Pensacola.
When: Friday, February 2
Doors: 6 p.m. CT | Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. CT
Watch: FloHockey
Listen: Fox 101.1 The Fan
Tickets: Ticketmaster or Pensacola Bay Center Box Office
Ice Flyers Record: 15-16-1-1 (32 points, 7th)
Ice Flyers Last Game: 3-2 OT Win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday, January 27
Bulls Record: 22-6-4-2 (50 points, 1st)
Bulls Last Game: 2-1 Win over the Evansville Thunderbolts on Saturday, January 27. The Bulls play the Macon Mayhem tonight in Macon.
Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Weekend Jackpot
It's your chance to win big with the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Weekend Jackpot! The lucky winner will be announced during Saturday's game, on social media and at iceflyersfoundation.org. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to join in the fun and have a shot at a fantastic prize!
Purchase raffle tickets: https://icefly.co/5050Raffle
50/50 Weekend Benefactor - Rally Gulf Coast
Win BIG with Beré Jewelers This Weekend
Raffle tickets for the Beré Jewelers Shopping spree are available for purchase now. One lucky winner will win a $5,000 shopping spree at Beré Jewelers. Raffle tickets are $50 per ticket. All proceeds benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation. A winner will be announced at the Ice Flyers game on Saturday, February 3.
Enter to win: icefly.co/48euEfu
A Celebration 15 Years In The Making
The team will be kicking off their 15th Anniversary Celebration in style with commemorative 15th Anniversary jerseys being worn by players and specialty jerseys and merchandise being sold the entire weekend.
Game Raffles - Fans can purchase Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle and Fan Raffle tickets at the Coca-Cola Concierge located above section 111. #49 Ivan Bondarenko's jersey will be up for grabs in the Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle with an alumni signed 15th anniversary jersey being the night's fan raffle prize.
Jersey Auctions - Fans can bid on Ice Flyers Alumni jerseys HERE until noon on Friday, February 2nd. Select player worn jerseys will be available to bid online starting on Friday, February 2 at 12:01 p.m. CT until Sunday, February 4 (ending at 4:00 p.m. CT). Saturday's game will feature a live jersey auction immediately after the game for remaining jerseys.
