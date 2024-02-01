Jacob Kelly Named Player of the Week

February 1, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Roanoke's Paylocity Player of the Week is #87 Jacob Kelly!

Kelly continued his red-hot return from the injured reserve starting on Friday night, taking a game-high eight shots on net before scoring the game-tying goal with just over a minute remaining in regulation on a laser from the left wing to force overtime. Roanoke went on to win 4-3 over Pensacola in overtime on Friday, then Kelly added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ice Flyers.

In the last two weekends since returning from the IR, the Barrie, Ontario native has three goals, two assists, and a plus-two rating over five games. For the season, Kelly now has eight goals and four assists in 21 games played for the Dawgs!

