Thunderbolts' Bats Pounce on Y'alls in 18-9 Loss

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Florence Y'alls had the bats on a Friday night in Florence. The Windy City Thunderbolts' offense shined brighter in an 18-9 victory at Thomas More Stadium.

A crowd of 3,100 saw seven combined home runs at this hitters' park. Joe Lytle and Brennan Price went deep for Florence. Five T-Bolts, including a pair from Cincinnati Bearcat Jace Mercer, also had homers in the slugfest. The two teams combined for 27 runs on 29 hits.

In addition to the homers, Ethan Stern drove in three runs for the Y'alls. Catcher Andres Sthormes picked up his first two hits with the team. Axel Johnson also hit twice.

Edgar Martinez, who started the game for Florence, lasted 3.2 innings and gave up ten runs in the loss. Martinez found himself caught in the middle of a three consecutive crooked-number innings for Windy City. Luke Williamson made his Y'alls debut in long relief, allowing eight runs in 3.1 innings. Bobby Brabrand and Joe Dougherty each pitched scoreless innings as well.

For the Y'alls, this is another game in an increasing list of high-scoring losses, with the productive offense unable to chase the opposition. Their nine runs would have been enough to turn 14 of their losses around into wins. Windy City recorded season-highs for runs and hits tonight, to add insult to injury.

Windy City wins game one of the three-game series, with the second meeting tomorrow night at 6:36 p.m. Jonaiker Villalobos is Florence's projected starter. Tyler Thornton will pitch for the Thunderbolts. Fans are invited to stay after the game for a live concert on the right field concourse, presented by Tom Gill Chevrolet, weather permitting.

