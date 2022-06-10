Boulders Rally to Down Jackals

New York Boulders pitcher Zach Schneider

(New York Boulders, Credit: Drew Wohl)

David Vinsky drove in three runs and the New York Boulders rallied from a mid-game three-run deficit to hand the host New Jersey Jackals a 9-7 defeat on Friday at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, NJ.

The Boulders trailed 7-4 after five innings, then exploded for four runs in the sixth to take an 8-7 lead. Giovanni Garbella's solo home run, his first of the season, cut New York's deficit to 7-5. Gabriel Garcia's two-run single knotted the game at 7-7 before a Francisco Del Valle single gave the Boulders the one-run lead.

In the next inning, a David Vinsky grounder was booted by Jackals' second baseman Justin Wylie allowing Garbella to score and increase the Boulders' advantage to 9-7.

The teams opened the game by trading first inning runs - the Boulders getting their run when a throwing error by New Jersey right fielder Josh Rehwaldt allowed Vinsky to score from third; the Jackals on an RBI single by Alfredo Marte.

The Boulders moved ahead 3-1 in the top of the second on a two-run single by Vinsky; but the Jackals answered with four in the bottom of the frame on RBI doubles from Edward Salcedo and Dalton Combs, a run-scoring triple by Trevor Abrams and a double steal that saw Salcedo swipe the plate.

A Santiago Chirino RBI single increased the Jackals' lead to 6-3 in the third inning.

Vinsky's run-scoring double cut the New York deficit to 6-4; but Wylie's eighth home run of the season, a solo shot, pushed the New Jersey lead back to three runs at 7-4 in the home half of the fourth.

Combs, Marte, Jason Agresti, Abrams, Salcedo and Todd Isaacs each had two hits for the Jackals, who pounded out 14 hits in the loss.

Jake MacKenzie and Garbella each had three hits for the Boulders, who also received two hits apiece from Gian Martellini and Vinsky.

Zach Schneider, the third pitcher used by the Boulders, got the win with four scoreless innings of relief to close out the game. He allowed two hits and struck out four as he leveled his season mark at 1-1.

Jorge Tavarez started for New Jersey and lasted 5 2/3 innings, surrendering nine hits and eight runs, six earned, while walking three and striking out three - he took the loss that dropped him to 3-2 on the year.

