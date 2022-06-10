Burica Tosses Gem as Titans Win Eighth Straight

June 10, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans pitcher Chris Burica

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans pitcher Chris Burica(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - Chris Burica (win 3-0) pitched into the ninth, as the Ottawa Titans (17-6) took down the Empire State Greys by a 3-1 final on Friday night.

After a scoreless first, Clay Fisher lined a ball into the left-centre gap, plating the game's first run as Jake Sanford came across to score. On the play, Fisher went down with an apparent knee injury and was removed from the game after the RBI.

Later in the second, Jason Dicochea jumped in on the action and lined a Thomas Derer (loss, 0-3) offering into centre, making it a 2-0 game as Tyrus Greene came into score.

The second-inning runs would prove to be all Burica needed, as the lefty ended up going eight and a third, allowing one run on four hits, walking two, and fanning seven for the quality start. The Anaheim native retired 12-of-14 from the third through the seventh inning.

With two outs in the third, Tyrus Greene knocked in AJ Wright with a double into the left-field corner to make it a 3-0 game. Greene is now 13-for-30 and currently riding an eight-game hit streak.

The Greys got on the board with an RBI single from Tyler Hill in the ninth, before Kevin Escorcia (save, 8) came on in relief of Burica to record the final two outs.

The Ottawa Titans continue their three-game series against the Empire State Greys on Saturday night with Country Night at the ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium with Jose Taveras on the hill.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 8-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.