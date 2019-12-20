Thunderbirds Top Ice Breakers With Strong Third Period

December 20, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





On Friday night at Mentor Ice Arena, the visiting Carolina Thunderbirds defeated the Mentor Ice Breakers by a final score of 5-1 on the backs of a strong three goal third period.

The Ice Breakers (11-8-0-0) offense may have been limited in the first period of play, but the defensive efforts from the guys in double blue was intact as they were able to close out several quick Thunderbirds attacks. Neither team would be able to put together enough offense to score, and the game from Mentor Ice Arena remained tied up at 0-0 at the end of one.

Mentor would score first, which has been a good sign for the Ice Breakers so far this season winning nine of their first twelve games when doing so. Toledo, Ohio native Brody Duncan scored with 13 minutes and 25 seconds left to go in the second period of play. The play started in the Ice Breakers defensive zone when Henry Berger served a no-look pass to Duncan and Duncan raced free across the neutral zone and into Thunderbirds territory before scoring to the top right corner of the goal.

Carolina (16-1-0-1) wasted no time in responding as Michael Bunn found Joe Cangelosi for a quick score at 12 minutes and 14 seconds left of the second period to tie the game all up at 1-1. The Thunderbirds would make it three goals in three minutes collectively, as Jiri Pargac sliced one to the top right corner of the net to give Carolina the 2 to 1 lead at 11 minutes and 35 seconds left before the second break.

The two teams would battle hard throughout the rest of what would be a scoreless second half of the period. Carolina's appetite for their 100th win in franchise history must have increased heading into the third and final period of play, as the visitors rattled off three goals to win 5-1.

Daniel Martin grabbed the momentum for the Thunderbirds right away at 19 minutes and 7 seconds left of the third as he capitalized off a quick left to right feed for the scoring shot on goal. Michael Bunn turned in a fantastic play at 14 minutes and 5 seconds left when he stickhandled behind his back at center ice before crossing over the right defensive circle for Mentor and scoring to the top left corner of the net to make it 4-1.

With only nine seconds left in a late penalty kill for the Ice Breakers, Carolina capitalized on their final goal of the night when Jan Salak received the feed for a center shot and score giving the Thunderbirds the 5 to 1 victory, and eventual final score of the game. The lone Ice Breaker goal scored by Brody Duncan was his fifth of the year, moving him into third place in goals scored for Mentor this year, now with a 5-10-15 scoring line.

The two teams will complete their weekend series tomorrow night with puck drop at 6:30 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.