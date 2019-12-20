Dashers Fall to Prowlers in OT

The Danville Dashers fell in overtime at the hands of the Port Huron Prowlers by a score of four goals to three at the David S. Palmer Arena in Danville on Friday night in Federal Professional Hockey League action.

Two goals from Patrik Zilak proved to not be enough as Austin Fetterly ended up completing the Port Huron comeback, firing home a well-placed wrist shot to complete the comeback in the weekend's opening game.

It was the Dashers that jumped out to the lead first as an Artem Efimov-Barakov pass found an outlet in Patrik Zilak, who slotted home through the five-hole of Port Huron goaltender Corey Simons. Justin Portillo scored six minutes later in the 14th minute of the period on an assist from Jonathon Juliano, as the score was evened at 1-1, where it would stay for the remainder of the first period.

Fred Hein scored on even strength on assists from Ben Boukal and Mitch Atkins in his return to the Dashers following a brief loan stint in the SPHL to put the Dashers up 2-1, before Patrik Zilak extended the lead on assists from Boukal and Alex Pommerville, to extend the Dashers lead to 3-1 with about four minutes left in the second period.

It was a back-and-forth affair after that though that resulted in a lot of gritty, chippy play as the two sides exchanged harsh blows. It was all Port Huron on the scoresheet though, as they scored three straight goals to get the overtime win.

Dashers fans were on their feet on a raucous night in Danville as Nigel Slade was pressed to the ground, but called for a holding penalty as Zachary Zulkanycz took full advantage of the man-advantage, scoring a goal with just over a minute left in the 2nd period to pull the Prowlers within one, the Dasher lead being cut to 3-2.

The third period was filled with back and forth play, but it was Port Huron pulling even with Danville on an even strength goal, with Matt Robertson's shot floating across the ice after being blocked by Danville goaltender Jesse Gordichuk, who had no chance after the puck redirected off the stick of a Dashers defender. The score was tied at 3-3 at the end of the third period, as the game moved to overtime.

Port Huron and the Dashers exchanged their fair share of offensive opportunities in the overtime period with 3-on-3 action allowing for plenty of open-ice chances, but it was when Ben Boukal was whistled for a hooking penalty, that Austin Fetterly was able to dissect the Dashers defense in a 4-on-3 situation, firing a wristshot off the crossbar for the win.

The Dashers and Port Huron go head to head in the second game of the homestand tomorrow night at 7:05pm central time in Danville, on Ugly Sweater Night at the David S. Palmer Arena.

