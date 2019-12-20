Enforcers Stumble Early Come Back to Beat Battle Creek, 6-5

Elmira came in riding high after securing a win over Carolina in their final meeting last Saturday, but couldn't overlook the 0-20 Rumble Bees. The Enforcers sit in fourth place in the East while the Rumble Bees sit in last in the west.

Elmira scored first as Dustin Skinner continued to push the pace as the power play tallied just 5:31 into the first period. That was the last piece of good news for the Enforcers for over 25 minutes of play as Battle Creek poured it on scoring 5 goals of their own and chasing Troy Passingham from the game after stopping 27 of 32.

The Enforcers would inch back with just nine seconds to go in the second period as Dale Deon fired a shot towards the goal which was tipped by a Rumble Bee defenseman past Jacob Mullen. This goal seemed to reinvigorate Elmira as they came out for the third period and clawed their way back into the fray.

Goals from Glen Patterson, Brent Clarke, and a pair off the stick of Kyle Stevens gave the Enforcers the lead to cling to for the final 3:40 of the game. Michael Stiliadis shut the door for Elmira as he saw time in the crease for the second time this season earning himself his first win in Enforcer black and neon green.

Coach Brent Clarke had himself a night in his return to the ice scoring a goal and three assists for second star honors.

