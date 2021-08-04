Thunderbirds Sign F Blake Christensen

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forward Blake Christensen to a one-year AHL contract.

Christensen, 25, starred collegiately in Springfield for American International College from 2016-20, tallying 119 points (48g, 71a) in 142 games with the Yellow Jackets. He was part of AIC's Atlantic Hockey conference title team in 2018-19. Christensen and the Yellow Jackets then shocked the college hockey world that spring by defeating #1 overall seed St. Cloud State in the first round of the NCAA hockey tournament.

The 5-foot-9, 174-pound forward made his professional debut in 2020-21 with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL, putting up two goals and 12 penalty minutes in 10 games played.

