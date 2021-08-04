Ontario Reign Finalize Broadcast Team

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have announced the additions of Josh Schaefer and Jared Shafran to their broadcast team for the 2021-22 season.

Shafran joins the Reign as the team's new Manager, Communications & Content. With Ontario, Shafran will be featured on the Reign's AHLTV broadcast, providing both play-by-play and color commentary, while also contributing written, video and audio content on the team's social media channels, as well as ontarioreign.com and lakingsinsider.com. Shafran will also serve as the Reign's primary media relations contact.

Prior to joining the Reign, Shafran spent the last five seasons of his professional career with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, as the team's Director of Communications & Broadcasting. The Highland Mills, NY native has also worked with Ferris State University and the USHL's Tri-City Storm after graduating from Northeastern University.

Schaefer returns to Ontario in a full-time capacity as the team's primary play-by-play voice, after calling select games on AHLTV during the 2020-21 season. Schaefer partnered veteran Kings analyst Daryl Evans on a series of broadcasts during the shortened AHL season and will serve as the team's main play-by-play voice this season for home games in Ontario.

A 2020 graduate of Arizona State University, Schaefer called ice hockey, baseball and softball play-by-play for the PAC-12 Network, while serving as the Director of Broadcasting at KASC Blaze Radio ASU. Schaefer also has broadcasting experience with the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League and was honored as an STAA All-American Top 20 in 2018 and 2019.

