Josh Melnick Returns to Texas Stars on AHL Contract
August 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Wednesday that center Josh Melnick has signed an AHL contract with the team for the 2021-22 season.
Melnick, 26, is coming off his best pro season where he registered 22 points (9-13=22) and was one of only two Stars players to skate in all 38 games in 2020-21. While serving as an alternate captain, he led all Stars forwards with a plus-3 rating and recorded just four PIMS. Melnick is entering his third pro season having played the previous two campaigns with the Stars and posting 41 points (14-27=41) and a plus-18 rating in 104 games.
Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound native of Annandale, New Jersey played for seasons at Miami University. The former RedHawks captain logged 107 points (38-69=107) across 140 NCAA games from 2015 to 2019 and paced his alma mater with 26 points (10-16&) in his senior campaign.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
