Amerks Sign Mersch to Multi-Year Deal

August 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has signed veteran forward Michael Mersch to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

Mersch, 28, returns to the Amerks after finishing second on the team in points (19) and third in goals (8) in 28 games during the 2020-21 season. He closed out the month of April with a team-high nine points (5+4) in 11 games, which included a season-high two goals and two assists on April 23 against Utica.

The eight-year pro has appeared in 405 career AHL games between the Amerks, Texas Stars, Ontario Reign and Manchester Monarchs, totaling 264 points (130+134) while also adding 35 points (16+19) in 44 Calder Cup Playoff games. Additionally, Mersch, a four-time 20-goal scorer in the AHL who won a Calder Cup with Manchester in 2015, has skated in 17 career NHL contests with the Los Angeles Kings, tallying a goal and a pair of assists.

Prior to turning pro, the Park Ridge, Illinois, native completed a four-year collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin (NCAA), where he registered 120 points (67+53) in 157 games with the Badgers from 2010-2014. As a senior, he was named an All-Big Ten First Team selection and earned AHCA West Second-Team All-American honors.

He was originally drafted by the Kings in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

