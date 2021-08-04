Defenseman D'Astous Inks AHL Two-Way Deal

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Charles-Edouard D'Astous to an AHL two-way contract for the 2021-22 season. D'Astous has generated one goal and four assists in 17 total AHL contests with the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound blueliner notched three goals and 19 assists in 46 ECHL games with the Toledo Walleye during the 2019-20 campaign.

D'Astous enjoyed a highly decorated career at the major junior level, compiling 49 goals, 132 assists and 268 penalty minutes in 244 games with Rimouski Oceanic. In addition to serving as captain during the 2018-19 season, the Quebec native led all QMJHL defensemen with 52 assists and 66 points. That production would earn D'Astous a spot on the QMJHL First All-Star Team, in addition to being named the league's Defenseman of the Year and the CHL's Humanitarian of the Year.

