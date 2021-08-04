Barracuda Video Coach/Operations Manager Nick Gialdini and Melissa Gialdini Celebrate Birth of Their First Child
August 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Ca. - San Jose Barracuda Video Coach/Operations Manager Nick Gialdini and his wife, Melissa, announced today the birth of their first child, Joshua Joseph Gialdini. Born on Aug. 4 at 8:14 a.m., Melissa and Joshua are doing well.
Joshua, a skilled forward that possess a heavy shot, weighed in at 8.5 lbs. and 20.5 inches long. Joshua is eligible for the NHL draft in 2039.
