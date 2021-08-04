Preds Sign Pitlick to One-Year Deal
August 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Rem Pitlick to a one-year, two-way contract worth $917,831 at the NHL level.
Pitlick skated in 10 games for the Predators during the 2020-21 campaign, his second full professional season, and recorded two assists, with both coming on April 13 vs. Tampa Bay. The 5-foot-9, 194-pound forward also notched a +3 rating and dished out eight hits while averaging 11:18 of ice time. He began the season playing for the AHL's Chicago Wolves and picked up eight goals and 10 points in eight games; six (5g-1a) of his 10 points came during a four-game stretch from Feb. 9-21 that also included two multi-goal contests.
Originally drafted by the Predators in the third round (76th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Pitlick owns 46 points (28g-18a) in 71 career AHL games with Chicago and Milwaukee; he's also appeared in 11 career NHL contests with Nashville after making his League debut on March 25, 2019 at Minnesota. Pitlick's rookie AHL season in 2019-20 saw him tally 36 points (20g-16a) in 63 games, tying for third on the Admirals in goals. He helped lead Milwaukee to the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL's regular-season champions and was among the AHL's top rookie skaters, finishing tied for first in power-play goals (10), fifth in goals and tied for 10th in points out of all first-year players.
Before turning pro, Pitlick spent three years at the University of Minnesota from 2016-19, a collegiate career that culminated with a junior season in which he posted highs in goals (21), assists (24) and points (45). In 2019, he was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the nation's top college hockey player and was named First Team All-Big Ten. Pitlick's father, Lance, played for the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers during an eight-year NHL career from 1994-2002, and his cousin, Tyler Pitlick, currently plays for the Calgary Flames.
The Admirals will kick-off next season by hosting the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 16th at 6 pm at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 4, 2021
- Barracuda Video Coach/Operations Manager Nick Gialdini and Melissa Gialdini Celebrate Birth of Their First Child - San Jose Barracuda
- Preds Sign Pitlick to One-Year Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- Defenseman D'Astous Inks AHL Two-Way Deal - Colorado Eagles
- Josh Melnick Returns to Texas Stars on AHL Contract - Texas Stars
- Ontario Reign Finalize Broadcast Team - Ontario Reign
- Ryan Snider Hired as IceHogs President, Business Operations - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Sign Mersch to Multi-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Thunderbirds Sign F Blake Christensen - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.