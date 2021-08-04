Preds Sign Pitlick to One-Year Deal

August 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Rem Pitlick to a one-year, two-way contract worth $917,831 at the NHL level.

Pitlick skated in 10 games for the Predators during the 2020-21 campaign, his second full professional season, and recorded two assists, with both coming on April 13 vs. Tampa Bay. The 5-foot-9, 194-pound forward also notched a +3 rating and dished out eight hits while averaging 11:18 of ice time. He began the season playing for the AHL's Chicago Wolves and picked up eight goals and 10 points in eight games; six (5g-1a) of his 10 points came during a four-game stretch from Feb. 9-21 that also included two multi-goal contests.

Originally drafted by the Predators in the third round (76th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Pitlick owns 46 points (28g-18a) in 71 career AHL games with Chicago and Milwaukee; he's also appeared in 11 career NHL contests with Nashville after making his League debut on March 25, 2019 at Minnesota. Pitlick's rookie AHL season in 2019-20 saw him tally 36 points (20g-16a) in 63 games, tying for third on the Admirals in goals. He helped lead Milwaukee to the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the AHL's regular-season champions and was among the AHL's top rookie skaters, finishing tied for first in power-play goals (10), fifth in goals and tied for 10th in points out of all first-year players.

Before turning pro, Pitlick spent three years at the University of Minnesota from 2016-19, a collegiate career that culminated with a junior season in which he posted highs in goals (21), assists (24) and points (45). In 2019, he was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the nation's top college hockey player and was named First Team All-Big Ten. Pitlick's father, Lance, played for the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers during an eight-year NHL career from 1994-2002, and his cousin, Tyler Pitlick, currently plays for the Calgary Flames.

The Admirals will kick-off next season by hosting the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 16th at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.