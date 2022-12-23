Thunderbirds Enter Christmas Break with Blowout Win

WINSTON-SALEM, NC- The Carolina Thunderbirds celebrated Christmas the best way they knew how: filling the net with goals before they fill their stockings on Sunday.

In front of a crowd of 3, 128 on Ugly Sweater Night at the Annex, the Thunderbirds romped over the shorthanded Mississippi Sea Wolves by a final tally of 9-1.

Jon Buttitta finally tallied his second goal of the season, earning him second star honors by adding three assists.

Gus Ford recorded a hat trick with a second period goal and two consecutive goals in ten seconds in the third. Ford's three goals and an assist netted him third star honors.

Joe Kennedy notched his second goal as a Thunderbird and added an assist, earning him first star.

Jiri Pestuka added two goals of his own as seemingly everyone in a red sweater got in on the holiday goal scoring fun. Charlie Pelnik even scored in his first game back in Carolina in over a year and a half.

Three Carolina goals in 22 seconds in the final frame sealed the deal. Tucker Firth scored eleven seconds before Ford, who added his third 10 seconds later.

Mario Cavaliere had another stalwart night in net, stopping 21 of 22 shots for a .955 save percentage on the evening.

The Thunderbirds head into the holiday break with a win in their stockings, and will rest up before hosting the Elmira Mammoth for a pair in Winston-Salem next weekend.

