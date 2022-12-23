River Dragons Snap Prowlers' Win Streak

PORT HURON, MI - The Columbus River Dragons put an end to the Port Huron Prowlers four-game win streak with a 7-3 victory at McMorran Arena on Thursday night.

Jacob Kelly registered his second hat trick of the season and Cody Wickline added two goals and an assist in the winning effort Jay Croop saw his point streak extended to 13 games with three assists.

"My linemates are just awesome," Croop said of the streak. "(our) mindset from the beginning has been to take care of things defensively and good things will follow."

Josh Labelle and Lane King also posted multi-point efforts as the River Dragons scored six-or-more goals for the eighth time this season.

Columbus' last appearance in Port Huron resulted in a 7-3 loss that kicked off the Prowlers' win streak. But the River Dragons jumped on Port Huron early, scoring three goals in the first 5:04 of the contest to establish a lead that would not be overcome.

The Prowlers did score twice to pull within a goal in the second period, but Wickline's first of two on the night with just 3.1 seconds left in the second period proved to be a backbreaker, giving Columbus a 4-2 lead heading into the third period.

Breandan Colgan made 31 saves to register his eighth win of the year.

The same two teams go right back at it Friday night at 7:05 pm to round out the pre-Christmas portion of the schedule for the River Dragons. Join the Air Force Heating and Air Pregame Show starting at 6:30 pm on Bounce 9.2, YouTube and the River Dragons radio network.

