Prowlers Drop Second Straight to River Dragons

The Port Huron Prowlers dropped their last game before Christmas to the Columbus River Dragons 5-2 at McMorran Place on Dec. 23. 11 different River Dragons recorded a point in the game.

For the first time in this season series, the Prowlers scored first. Dalton Jay got his own rebound on a breakaway chance and became for first FPHL player this season to hit 20 goals. A few minutes later, Cody Rodgers let a shot go from the point that Joe Noonan got most of, but it bounced over him and landed in the net to tie the game. That goal snapped a seven-game point drought.

On the penalty kill, Alexander Jmaeff took advantage of a misplayed puck in the Prowlers' zone with just over two minutes to play in the first. He controlled the bouncing puck and scored his first goal as a River Dragon.

Jacob Kelly scored the only goal of the second and then potted another in the third to make it a 4-1 game. Tucker Scantlebury brought Port Huron within two, but the comeback fell short. Austin Daae hit the empty net.

Only four Prowlers got a point in the game. Jay and Scantlebury scored while Alex Johnson and Dan Chartrand notched an assist apiece. Noonan fell for the first time this season after making 24 saves.

Kelly and Lane King finished with two points each for Columbus. Bailey MacBurnie picked up his 10th win of the season after a 33-save performance.

It's a short Christmas break for the Prowlers as they'll be back at it on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, with their first-ever matchup against the Elmira Mammoth. That game will be live on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel.

