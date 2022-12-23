Danbury Hat Tricks Host Delaware Thunder at 7:30 PM

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks play their penultimate home game of 2022 on Friday night against the Delaware Thunder. This will be the 4th matchup between these two teams this season, and the first of four consecutive games between the franchises to round out the calendar year.

Danbury recently traveled to Harrington, DE, and earned a 6-3 win over the Thunder. In that matchup, Dustin Jesseau recorded a hat trick for his fifth multi-goal game of the season and second hat trick against Delaware this season. Daniel Amesbury recorded three assists, the middle portion of his three-game point streak, in which he has scored five points, all assists.

Friday night will be the first game behind the bench for Delaware's new Head Coach Brian Verbeek.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

