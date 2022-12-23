Game Postponed

Binghamton - Friday night's contest against the Watertown Wolves has been postponed. A make-up date will be announced at a later time. The Black Bears will be offering a ticket exchange for our December 31st game for all tickets purchased through the Binghamton Black Bears office.

The next home game is scheduled to take place on Dec 31st at a special 5:00p.m. start time. Tickets are on sale online at binghamtonblackbears.com/tickets

The Black Bears office will be closed for the holidays. They will reopen on Tuesday, December 27th.

