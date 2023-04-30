Thunderbirds Advance to Commissioner's Cup Final

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds advanced to their second Commissioner's Cup Final in franchise history with a 4-3 triumph over the Columbus River Dragons in a winner-take-all game 3 of the Continental Division Final.

Dawson Baker started the scoring for Carolina just 52 seconds in, beating Christian Pavlas with a wrist shot off the rush. Baker earned first star honors, assisting on Carolina's next two goals. Those two came from Josh Koepplinger on the power play and Gus Ford at 5:19 and 9:55 of the first period respectively. Christian Pavlas was chased from the Columbus crease after Ford's first of the playoffs.

Jacob Schnapp would round out Carolina's scoring with a power play goal in the second period.

Greg Hussey was spectacular in net again, stopping 41 of 44 Columbus shots.

The Thunderbirds await the winner of the Empire Division Final between the Danbury Hat Tricks and Binghamton Black Bears. Game 3 of that series will be tomorrow night at 7:00.

A schedule for the Commissioner's Cup Final will be announced later this week. Once the schedule is announced, tickets will be on sale.

