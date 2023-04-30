River Dragons Roll over Thunderbirds in Game One

COLUMBUS, GA - Josh Labelle led the way with a goal and two assists while Breandan Colgan stopped 35-of-36 shots to earn the win as the Columbus River Dragons beat the Carolina Thunderbirds 6-1 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Continental Division Final.

Kyle Moore, Jacob Kelly and Michael Greco scored first period goals to give the River Dragons a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. Then Alexander Jmaeff and Jay Croop scored before Labelle wrapped the scoring with just under two seconds remaining in the second stanza to cap Columbus' scoring.

Carolina managed a late power play goal from Petr Panacek for the 6-1 final.

Game Two gets underway at 6:05 pm ET at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Saturday night. If Columbus wins, they secure the series and a trip back to the Commissioner's Cup Final against the winner of the Binghamton Black Bears vs. Danbury Hat Tricks series.

