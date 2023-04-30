Double OT Loss Sends River Dragons to Deciding Game Three

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds overcame a 3-0 first period deficit to force double overitme and won 6-5 on Petr Panacek's second goal of the game to conclude the longest game in FPHL history.

Columbus raced out to a 3-0 first period lead on a pair of goals by captian Josh Pietrantonio and one more from Alexander Jmaeff, but over the final 40 minutes the Thunderbirds clawed back into the contest and tied it on Panacek's first goal of the game to force overtime at 15:58 of the third period.

The first power play of the extra session was granted to the Thunderbrids in double overtime, and Panacek cashed in on a rebound chance to the left of Columbus goaltender Breandan Colgan (61 saves) to win the game and force a deciding Game Three on Sunday at 4:05 pm ET in Winston-Salem.

Columbus also received goals from Cody Rodgers and Paul Fregeau in the loss, the River Dragons' first of the playoffs.

The winner tomorrow will go on to represent the Continental Division in the Commissioner's Cup Final against the winner of the Danbury Hat Tricks and Binghamton Black Bears, which will also see a deciding Game Three played on Monday evening.

