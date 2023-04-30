Danbury Evens Series at 1-1

DANBURY, CT- The Binghamton Black Bears fell on the road in game two of the semifinals, 5-2 on Saturday night. Binghamton's late surge was thwarted by two Danbury empty net goals, pushing the score further away from how the game was played.

With their backs against the wall, Danbury came out of the gates buzzing. Talor Joseph was able to weather the storm, turning aside 14 shots in the first period. The Black Bears were able to put up 11 of their own but Brian Wilson stood tall in his crease. Through 20 minutes, nobody was able to crack the scoreboard.

Early in the second, that story would change. Danbury's Michael Marchesan stole a puck at the blue line as about to score on a partial breakaway, giving the Hat Tricks a 1-0 lead. 10 minutes would by, then the home team earned the first power play of the game. Jonny Ruiz was able to score 40 seconds into the man-advantage, doubling the Danbury lead. A quick answer came from Binghamton as Don Olivieri scored another power play goal, cutting the lead in half. Danbury held a 2-1 lead after two periods.

The Hat Tricks came out the locker room hot in the third. Jacob Ratcliffe scored at the 1:08 mark, reclaiming Danbury's two-goal lead. Binghamton was forced to chase the game in the third. Mac Lewis was able to score an extra-attacker goal with two and a half remaining, but Danbury was able to add two more empty netters, securing the game two victory and staying off elimination.

A winner-take-all, game three will be played on Monday, May 1st, at 7:00p.m. hosted by the Danbury Hat Tricks. For the second-straight season, Danbury and Binghamton will play a game three.

