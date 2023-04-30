Hat Tricks Extend Series With 5-2 Win Over Binghamton

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks returned home in the pouring rain early Saturday morning after a 6-1 defeat in Binghamton against the Black Bears. The team turned around and rallied for a spirited win in front of a standing room crowd at the Danbury Ice Arena, with a 5-2 final.

Following a physical and goalless first period, Danbury notched the first goal of the game early in the second off the snapshot from Michael Marchesan. The former Black Bear recorded his first goal of the series and fourth of the postseason. Danbury followed up that tally with continued postseason power play success when Jonny Ruiz extended the lead to 2-0 with 6:01 left in the stanza.

Binghamton got one back courtesy of Donald Olivieri on a power play shot that snuck through Brian Wilson, but Danbury still led 2-1 at intermission.

Billy McCreary's team came onto the ice for the third period with an air of desperation in the third period and started the scoring 1:08 into the frame, with Jacob Ratcliffe doing the honors. Binghamton pulled the goalie to reduce the deficit again to 3-2, courtesy of Mac Lewis, but could not completely close the gap. Jonny Ruiz and Tobias Odjick landed empty net goals to close the scoring at 5-2.

Brian Wilson stopped 33 of 35 shots in the Danbury net. Talor Joseph recorded 32 saves, including several ten-bell saves, on 35 shots faced.

Danbury ties the series at one game a piece and extends the semifinals to

Game Three on Monday, May 1st at the Danbury Ice Arena. The winner advances to the Commissioner's Cup Finals.

Puck drops for Game 3 at 7 PM. Tickets are available by clicking the link here!They are marked under Game C.

