Danbury Hat Tricks Prepared for Game 3 on Monday vs Binghamton

April 30, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks host Game 3 of the FPHL Semi-Finals on Monday night at the Danbury Ice Arena against the Binghamton Black Bears! A win advances the Hat Tricks to the Commissioner's Cup Championship Series against the Carolina Thunderbirds. It would be the first time in franchise history advancing to the Finals, and the first Danbury FPHL team to advance to the Commissioner's Cup's final round since the 2015-16 Danbury Titans.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 PM.

Tickets are available ! The game will be broadcast on the Danbury Hat Tricks YouTube Channel. Chris Lynch and Jim Cerny have the call.

