Thunder Weekly, January 7, 2025

January 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed 2024 and opened 2025 this past week. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, December 31

Wichita at Kansas City, 4-3 W (OT)

Friday, January 3

Iowa at Wichita, 5-0 W

Saturday, January 4

Iowa at Wichita, 2-1 L (SO)

Sunday, January 5

Iowa at Wichita, 5-1 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, January 8

Wichita at Allen, 7:10 p.m. Watch the game or Listen

Friday, January 10

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Frozen Yoga benefitting Tanganyika Wildlife Park. Buy Game Tickets. Buy Frozen Yoga Tickets.

Saturday, January 11

Allen at Wichita, 6:05 p.m. Military Appreciation Night, presented by Kansas Strong, First Command, Bonefish Grill, Golden Plains Credit Union and Case & Associates. Buy Tickets.

Sunday, January 12

Fort Wayne at Wichita, 2:05 p.m. PAW Patrol Night featuring Skye and Rubble, presented by Prochaska, Howell and Prochaska, Wichita Furniture & Mattress and Burns & McDonnell. Buy Tickets.

**Pre-game begins 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App, keywords The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 12-8-1-0

AWAY: 7-4-1-0

OVERALL: 19-12-2-1

Last 10: 6-2-1-1

Streak: 0-1-0-1

Rank: 3rd, Mountain Division, 41 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stinil, 15

Assists: Bates, 25

Points: Stinil, 38

+/-: Bates, +21

PIM: Boucher, 52

RINGING IT IN - Wichita closed out the 2024 portion of the schedule on New Year's Eve this past week. The Thunder tied the game late and forced overtime as Jay Dickman slammed home a rebound. Mitchell Russell tallied the game-winner. Wichita returned home for a three-game series over the weekend against Iowa to open 2025. The Thunder went 1-1-0-1, winning 5-0 on Friday, falling 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday and losing 5-1 on Sunday.

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates had a 10-game point streak snapped on Sunday. During the streak, he had two points in five-straight outings. Bates is tied for fourth in assists (25) and tied for third in plus minus (+21).

300 - Jay Dickman is nearing another milestone. He has 275 ECHL points. Dickman has points in five of his last six games.

200 - Dominic Dockery hit a personal milestone last Friday. He skated in his 200th ECHL game. He has a career-high in goals (3) and is nearing a career-high in points (10).

WALK IT OUT - Kobe Walker scored three goals this past weekend against Iowa. He has points in six of his last eight games (4g, 5a).

45 OR MORE - Trevor Gorsuch suffered a shootout loss on Saturday, stopping 44 shots. He has made 40 or more saves in back to back games and 40 or more in three of his last four. Gorsuch lowered his goals against to 1.74 and save percentage to .954.

GOOSE EGGS - Gabriel Carriere earned his third shutout of the season on Friday. He made a season-high 44 saves to grab his 10th win of the year. Carriere is third in goals-against (2.10), first in save percentage (.936) and tied for the league-lead in shutouts.

POWER AND LIGHT - Wichita had a season high three power play goals on Friday. The Thunder power play recorded multiple goals in back-to-back games last week, which is a first for this season.

THUNDERBOLTS...Mitchell Russell has points in three of his last four and assists in two of his last three games...Michal Stinil is nearing 100 ECHL goals and is fourth in points (38)...Wichita is 13-4-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 10-2-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 14-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 10-1-0 in games decided by three or more goals...

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.