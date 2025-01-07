Swamp Rabbits Gain Point in Overtime Defeat
(ORLANDO, Fla.) - Brent Pedersen scored for a third consecutive game to tie the contest up for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, but Tyler Bird gave his Orlando Solar Bears the second point up for grabs and the win at 1:51 of overtime in a narrow 2-1 finish on Tuesday night. The Swamp Rabbits head into the anchor game of their four-game road trip with a 2-0-1-0 record in their previous three games.
Both combatants left the opening frame as the game started, 0-0, with shots benefitting Orlando narrowly. Ryan Fanti, Solar Bears goaltender, staved off all eight shots he saw, while Dryden McKay, countering in net for the Swamp Rabbits, was perfect on the nine he faced.
The scoreless deadlock was broken early by Orlando, but the Swamp Rabbits found a response shortly after. Alex Frye opened the scoring entries 3:04 into the middle frame on the power play, redirecting an Aaron Luchuk attempt to the slot are just under the leg of McKay to put Orlando up 1-0 (Luchuk and Hudson Thornton assisted). However, 3:55 later, Brent Pedersen ignited the goal lamp to square the game. With 6:59 gone by, Arvid Caderoth was sprung on a break, but was denied by Fanti on his try. Caderoth located the puck behind the net, and with the help of Mason Emoff, found Pedersen alone in the slot, with the latter burying his chance to score for a third straight game and tie the game at 1-1.
Both teams couldn't solve each other, despite a spirited third period in which the Swamp Rabbits outshot the Solar Bears 16-7. Overtime followed for the fourth time in five head-to-head meetings between the budding rivals, and ended with Orlando Captain Tyler Bird on a net front drive, squeaking the puck past McKay to give the Solar Bears a 2-1 win 1:51 into the extra period.
Dryden McKay stopped 28 of 30 shots in the overtime loss, playing in his team-leading 23rd game in net (9-10-3-0).
The Swamp Rabbits conclude their week-long road trip and embark on their second of five games in six nights with a return to Jacksonville to rematch the Icemen. Puck drop for tomorrow, January 8th, is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
