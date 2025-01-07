Trois-Rivières' Novak Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Jakov Novak of the Trois-Rivières

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jakov Novak of the Trois-Rivières' Lions is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 30-Jan. 5.

Novak scored four goals, added four assists and was a +8 in four games last week.

The 26-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss at Maine on Tuesday and a 7-2 win at Adirondack on Friday, scored a goal in a 5-2 victory over the Thunder on Saturday and ended the week with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 win against Adirondack on Sunday.

Under contract to Laval of the American Hockey League, Novak has 28 points (12g-16a) in 23 games with the Lions this season while also skating in two games for the Rocket.

A native of Riverside, Ontario, Novak has totaled 96 points (49g-47a) in 103 career ECHL games with Trois-Rivières and Allen.

Prior to turning pro, Novak tallied 91 points (46g-45a) in 161 career collegiate games with Northeastern University and Bentley University.

On behalf of Jakov Novak, a case of pucks will be donated to a Trois-Rivières youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

