Trois-Rivières' Novak Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
January 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Jakov Novak of the Trois-Rivières' Lions is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 30-Jan. 5.
Novak scored four goals, added four assists and was a +8 in four games last week.
The 26-year-old had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss at Maine on Tuesday and a 7-2 win at Adirondack on Friday, scored a goal in a 5-2 victory over the Thunder on Saturday and ended the week with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 win against Adirondack on Sunday.
Under contract to Laval of the American Hockey League, Novak has 28 points (12g-16a) in 23 games with the Lions this season while also skating in two games for the Rocket.
A native of Riverside, Ontario, Novak has totaled 96 points (49g-47a) in 103 career ECHL games with Trois-Rivières and Allen.
Prior to turning pro, Novak tallied 91 points (46g-45a) in 161 career collegiate games with Northeastern University and Bentley University.
On behalf of Jakov Novak, a case of pucks will be donated to a Trois-Rivières youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Images from this story
|
Jakov Novak of the Trois-Rivières
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 7, 2025
- Grizzlies Weekly: Utah Hosts Kansas City this Weekend at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Trois-Rivières' Novak Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Trois-Rivières' Novak Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kaleb Lawrence Assigned to Swamp Rabbits Ahead of Orlando Rematch - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 12 - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.