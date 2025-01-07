Kaleb Lawrence Assigned to Swamp Rabbits Ahead of Orlando Rematch

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that rookie forward Kaleb Lawrence has been assigned to the team by the Los Angeles Kings from the Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the team.

In a separate transaction, Derek Osik was released.

Lawrence comes back to the Swamp Rabbits after logging an additional four games with the Reign this season. The 6'7", 225-pound forward now has a grand total of 11 games with Ontario, which include the first three goals of his professional career and four points. He returns to the Swamp Rabbits averaging just under a point-per-game with six (2g-4ast) in eight games.

Under contract with the Kings, Lawrence made his professional debut with the Swamp Rabbits on November 8th and earned his first professional point with an assist. From Ottawa, Ontario, Lawrence signed an NHL entry-level contract with the Kings this offseason after five campaigns in the OHL, playing four seasons with the Owen Sound Attack before his final year with the Ottawa 67's and London Knights last season. In 149 career games, Lawrence earned 82 points, evenly split with 41 goals and assists, and helped the Knights win the 2024 OHL Championship and finish as runner-up for the Memorial Cup. The 21-year-old was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2022 NHL Draft (7th Rd/#215).

The Swamp Rabbits continue their week-long road trip with a return to Orlando to rematch the Solar Bears. Puck drop tonight is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST at the Kia Center.

