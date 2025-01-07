ECHL Transactions - January 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 7, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Sam Ruffin, F

Greenville:

Derek Osik, F

South Carolina:

Connor Lovie, D

Wheeling:

Dilan Peters, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Kalamazoo:

Jonathan Hampton, F (from Jacksonville)

Wheeling:

Mitchell Walinski, F (from Bloomington)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

add Dakota Seaman, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Dakota Seaman, F traded to Wheeling 1/6

Bloomington:

add Brian Wilson, G signed ECHL SPC 1/6

Fort Wayne:

add Ethan Keppen, F returned from loan by Chicago Wolves

delete Ethan Keppen, F placed on reserve

delete Andrei Bakanov, F traded to Idaho

Greenville:

add Kaleb Lawrence, F assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

add Quinn Olson, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jacob Modry, D placed on reserve

delete Kolby Hay, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Ben Poisson, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Andrew Bellant, F acquired from Indy 1/5

add Mason McCarty, F acquired from Cincinnati 1/6

delete Andrew Bellant, F placed on reserve

delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Francesco Arcuri, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Indy:

delete Thomas Caron, F suspended by Indy

Iowa:

delete Matthew Sop, F recalled by Iowa Wild 1/6

Norfolk:

add Gehrett Sargis, F signed contract

add Kasimir Kaskisuo, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on reserve

delete Kristian Stead, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Alexis Gravel, G returned from bereavement leave

add Avery Winslow, D activated from reserve

add Alex Cohen, F activated from reserve

delete Jack Adams, F placed on reserve

delete Ryan Verrier, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Charles Martin, D assigned by Wranglers (p.m.)

add Deni Goure, F assigned by Wranglers (p.m.)

Tahoe:

delete Brandon Tabakin, D traded to Wheeling

Wheeling:

add Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D returned from loan by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

add Mats Lindgren, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

delete Sam Houde, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

