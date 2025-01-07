ECHL Transactions - January 7
January 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 7, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Sam Ruffin, F
Greenville:
Derek Osik, F
South Carolina:
Connor Lovie, D
Wheeling:
Dilan Peters, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Kalamazoo:
Jonathan Hampton, F (from Jacksonville)
Wheeling:
Mitchell Walinski, F (from Bloomington)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
add Dakota Seaman, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Dakota Seaman, F traded to Wheeling 1/6
Bloomington:
add Brian Wilson, G signed ECHL SPC 1/6
Fort Wayne:
add Ethan Keppen, F returned from loan by Chicago Wolves
delete Ethan Keppen, F placed on reserve
delete Andrei Bakanov, F traded to Idaho
Greenville:
add Kaleb Lawrence, F assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
add Quinn Olson, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Jacob Modry, D placed on reserve
delete Kolby Hay, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Ben Poisson, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Idaho:
add Andrew Bellant, F acquired from Indy 1/5
add Mason McCarty, F acquired from Cincinnati 1/6
delete Andrew Bellant, F placed on reserve
delete Nicholas Canade, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Ty Pelton-Byce, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Francesco Arcuri, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Indy:
delete Thomas Caron, F suspended by Indy
Iowa:
delete Matthew Sop, F recalled by Iowa Wild 1/6
Norfolk:
add Gehrett Sargis, F signed contract
add Kasimir Kaskisuo, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on reserve
delete Kristian Stead, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Orlando:
add Alexis Gravel, G returned from bereavement leave
add Avery Winslow, D activated from reserve
add Alex Cohen, F activated from reserve
delete Jack Adams, F placed on reserve
delete Ryan Verrier, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
add Charles Martin, D assigned by Wranglers (p.m.)
add Deni Goure, F assigned by Wranglers (p.m.)
Tahoe:
delete Brandon Tabakin, D traded to Wheeling
Wheeling:
add Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D returned from loan by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
add Mats Lindgren, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
delete Sam Houde, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
