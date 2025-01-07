Bison Sign Goaltender Brian Wilson

January 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the team has signed goaltender Brian Wilson to a standard ECHL player contract.

Wilson, 28, has appeared in 10 SPHL games this season with the Huntsville Havoc posting a 6-2-2 record with a .929 save percentage and a 2.48 goals against average. He also dressed in one ECHL game with the Jacksonville Icemen, stopping 37 of 39 shots in a 4-2 win over the Atlanta Gladiators on November 15.

The Little Britain, Ontario native has appeared in 48 career SPHL games between the Havoc, Birmingham Bulls, Vermilion County Bobcats and the Evansville Thunderbolts. He has also competed in 57 FPHL games, all with the Danbury Hat Tricks.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound goaltender skated with Niagara University before turning pro.

