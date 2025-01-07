Steelheads Acquire Andrei Bakanov from Fort Wayne Komets

January 7, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has acquired forward Andrei Bakanov from the Fort Wayne Komets for cash considerations.

Bakanov, 22, is in his fifth professional season, third in the ECHL as he has skated in 124 ECHL games collecting 39 points (19G, 20A). The 6-foot-3, 214lb left-handed shooter has skated this season for the Worcester Railers, Bloomington Bison, and Fort Wayne Komets appearing in 27 games registering four points (3G, 1A). The Moscow, Russia native played 18 games with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds during the 2022-23 season after spending the previous two years playing in the KHL from 2020-22.

Idaho hosts the Florida Everblades Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at the Idaho Central Arena for 7:10 pm. puck-drops.

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.