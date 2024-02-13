Thunder Weekly, February 13, 2024

February 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder salute the fans

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder salute the fans(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita hosted Fort Wayne last week for the first time in the regular season since 2017. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Thursday, February 8

Fort Wayne at Wichita, 4-3 L (OT)

Saturday, February 10

Fort Wayne at Wichita, 3-2 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, February 14

Wichita at Allen, 7:10 p.m. Watch the game or Listen.

Friday, February 16

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Red Friday, Suiteheart Date Night. Buy Tickets to Meet Dante Hall HERE.

Saturday, February 17

Wichita at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m. Watch the game or Listen.

Sunday, February 18

Tulsa at Wichita, 4:05 p.m. Women In Sports Night. Buy Tickets.

**Pre-game at home begins at 6:40 p.m. with Toyota Pregame Show. Road games begin 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App The Sin Bin or click HERE**

WICHITA

HOME: 11-11-2-0

AWAY: 3-13-5-0

OVERALL: 14-24-7-0

Last 10: 3-5-2-0

Streak: 2-0-1-0

Rank: 7th, Mountain Division, 35 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Dickman, 18

Assists: Watts, 23

Points: Dickman, 39

+/-: Kuzmeski, +8

PIM: Pouliot, 86

LAST WEEKEND - Wichita picked up three points over the weekend. The Thunder are 2-1-0 in their last three, but still sit eight points outside of a playoff spot. Wichita has played the least amount of games in the Mountain Division and has games in hand on Utah, Allen and Rapid City.

STREAKING - Mitchell Russell is starting to find his groove. He netted his first pro goal on Friday and followed that up with assists on Saturday and Sunday. Russell has points in four-straight (1g, 4a).

PINS - Jason Pineo has goals in three-straight games and four markers in his last six. He is tied for second with three shorthanded goals.

50 PLUS - Trevor Gorsuch has made at least 47 saves in two of his last three appearances. He stopped 50 shots on February 4 and followed that up with 47 saves on February 8. Over the last three games, he has a 2.84 goals-against average and .933 save percentage.

SPECIAL - Jay Dickman has three points in his last four games. The veteran forward is tied for second in the league with 10 power play goals. Dickman equaled his total output on the man advantage from last season.

200 - Brayden Watts and Jake Wahlin are both nearing 200 ECHL games. Watts sits at 199 entering the week while Wahlin is at 190 games played in the ECHL.

FOUR OR MORE - The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 12-3-2. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 2-21-5.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jason Pineo is tied for second among rookies with four shorthanded points...Xavier Pouliot is tied for first among rookies with 28 minor penalties and second among rookies with 86 penalty minutes...Dillon Boucher is tied for first among rookies with six major penalties....Ryan Finnegan is tied for first among rookies in shooting percentage (22.2%)...Wichita is 8-6-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 8-3-3 when leading after one...Wichita is 10-2-3 when leading after two...

Join us for Red Friday and Suiteheart Date Night, presented by IHOP. Help us celebrate the Chiefs big win and come meet Kansas City legend Dante Hall. Fans can get a special VIP ticket and a Meet-And-Greet with him after the game for just $75. Season ticket holders can meet him for just $50. Click HERE to purchase.

Bring your significant other to our Suiteheart Date Night this Friday. Get two tickets in our party suite, a catered meal for two and much more. Click HERE to receive a call.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Buy tickets for any game this season and come watch the 32nd year of Thunder hockey. Click here to purchase today.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are still on sale. Save money by reserving your seats for all the fast-paced, hard-hitting action of every game. Click here to learn more.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.