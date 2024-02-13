ECHL Transactions - February 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 13, 2024:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Greenville:

Jake Stevens, D from Orlando

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Alex Cohen, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve

Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Reece Harsch, D traded to Jacksonville

Jacksonville:

Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F ECHL playing rights traded to Cincinnati

Newfoundland:

Add Owen Norton, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jonny Tychonick, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Carson Golder, F assigned by Manitoba

Delete Sean Montgomery, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)

Rapid City:

Add Cooper Jones, D added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Spencer Meier, D activated from reserve

Add Ian Mackey, F activated from reserve

Delete Ivan Lodnia, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Lukash Matthews, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Alex-Olivier Voyer, F recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

Delete Geoff Kitt, F suspended by team, removed from roster

