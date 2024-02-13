ECHL Transactions - February 13
February 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 13, 2024:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Greenville:
Jake Stevens, D from Orlando
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Alex Cohen, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jay Powell, D activated from reserve
Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Reece Harsch, D traded to Jacksonville
Jacksonville:
Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F ECHL playing rights traded to Cincinnati
Newfoundland:
Add Owen Norton, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jonny Tychonick, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Carson Golder, F assigned by Manitoba
Delete Sean Montgomery, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)
Rapid City:
Add Cooper Jones, D added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Spencer Meier, D activated from reserve
Add Ian Mackey, F activated from reserve
Delete Ivan Lodnia, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Lukash Matthews, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Alex-Olivier Voyer, F recalled by Laval
Tulsa:
Delete Geoff Kitt, F suspended by team, removed from roster
