Icemen Acquire Defenseman Reece Harsch from Cincinnati

February 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Defenseman Reece Harsch with the Cincinnati Cyclones

(Jacksonville Icemen) Defenseman Reece Harsch with the Cincinnati Cyclones(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Reece Harsch from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for the contract rights to forward Ben Hawerchuk.

Harsch, 25, joins the Icemen having logged five points (2g, 3a) in 25 games played with the Cyclones this season. Harsch began the season overseas in the EIHL, appearing in ten games with the Fife Flyers. The 6-4, 201-pound blue liner recorded 14 points (3g, 11a) with Fife last season.

Harsch began his professional career in 2022, appearing in five games with the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks, while also posting three assists in seven games with the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

The Grand Prairie, Alberta resident enjoyed a productive junior career in the Western Hockey League (WHL) totaling 83 points (20g, 63a) with 125 penalty minutes in 240 career games split in stints with the Seattle Thunderbirds, Saskatoon Blades and Winnipeg Ice. Harsch won a WHL title with Seattle in 2017.

Hawerchuk has yet to play in North America this season but played the two previous seasons in Jacksonville (2021-2023), allowing the Icemen to hold his ECHL playing rights prior to today's trade. Hawerchuk also began this season with the Fife Flyers where he collected seven points in 13 outings.

The Icemen play host to the Florida Everblades this Friday (Feb. 16) beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Icemen also play at home on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster or by contacting the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com

Fans can catch all Icemen game broadcasts on www.mixlr.com/jacicemen or on FloHockey.TV presented by Universal Roof & Contracting.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.