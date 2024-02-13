Grizzlies Weekly: Huge Weekend Series at Maverik Center

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies host the red-hot Wheeling Nailers at Maverik Center for a three-game series on Friday and Saturday nights at 7:10 pm and Monday, February 19th at 3:10 pm.

The Grizzlies split a two-game home and home series against the Idaho Steelheads last weekend. Last Friday Utah lost 4-1 at Maverik Center in front of a great crowd of 8607. On Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena the Grizz won a 6-5 overtime thriller as Nathan Burke scored the game winner on a power play 6:17 in. It was the second straight Saturday where the Grizzlies won a road game on an Overtime power play. Brett Stapley starred for Utah as he scored 2 goals and 1 assist in the win. Stapley has 5 goals in his last five games. Kyle Mayhew had 4 assists and was a +4 for Utah in the Saturday night win.

The Grizzlies have played good hockey over the past month and a half as they are 14-6-1 over their last 21 games. They have won six of their last seven home games.

The Wheeling Nailers are making their first ever trip to the Salt Lake Valley this weekend. The Nailers have won 12 straight games, which tie their franchise all-time record.

Friday and Saturday is Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend presented by Mountainland Supply Company. The Grizzlies will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off on the Dash Auction App. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game at Maverik Center are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Games Last Week

February 9, 2024 - Idaho 4 Utah 1 - Josh Wesley scored Utah's lone goal. Idaho got goals from 4 different players, including Ben Zloty, who was a +3 on the night. Idaho outshot Utah 26 to 17. Idaho was 1 for 4 on the power play. Utah was 0 for 1.

February 10, 2024 - Utah 6 Idaho 5 (Overtime) - Kyle Mayhew had 4 assists for Utah. Brett Stapley led Utah with 2 goals and 1 assist. Nathan Burke scored the overtime game winner on the power play 6:17 in. Burke and Cutler each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Aaron Aragon and Adam Berg added goals. Idaho outshot Utah 50 to 28. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play. Idaho was 2 for 2.

Games This Week

Friday, February 16, 2024 - Wheeling at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend.

Saturday, February 17, 2024 - Wheeling at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Presented by Mountainland Supply Company

Monday, February 19, 2024 - Wheeling at Utah. Maverik Center. 3:10 pm. Marvel Super Hero Day.

Outstanding Home Crowds at Maverik Center

On February 9th the Grizzlies had a crowd of 8607, which is the second largest home crowd of the regular season. A season high crowd of 10,498 saw the Grizzlies Defeated Rapid City 4-2 on January 27. Utah has averaged 7,322 fans per game over their last 9 home games. For the season Utah is averaging 5,701 fans per game.

Grizzlies Player Notes

Josh Wesley leads all league defensemen with 12 goals. Wesley is 3rd among league defenseman with 135 shots on goal. had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick vs Rapid City on January 27. Wesley has a point in 6 of his last 7 games. Wesley had 61 shots in his last 15 games. The captain has a point in 13 of his last 16 games (8 goals, 7 assists). He was called up to the AHL's Colorado Eagles on Feb. 10.

Kyle Mayhew is 2nd among league rookie defenseman with 30 points (7g, 23a). Mayhew had 4 assists and was a +4 on February 10 at Idaho.

Brett Stapley has 5 goals in his last 5 games. He has a point in 16 of his last 21 games. Stapley leads Utah in assists (27) and points (41). Stapley leads Utah with 10 multiple point games. He is a +6 in 5 games in February.

Cole Gallant leads Utah with 10 assists in 12 games in January. Gallant is 2nd on the team with 23 assists.

Brandon Cutler leads Utah in goals (20), PIM (59), Shots on Goal (175), Game Winning Goals (4) and power play goals (5). Cutler has a point in 4 straight games and 8 of his last 10 games. Cutler led Utah with 7 goals in the month of January. He has 9 goals in his last 11 games. Cutler leads Utah with 2 overtime game winning goals. He won the game 20 seconds into overtime on January 20 at Kansas City. He also got the OT GWG on a one-timer from the right circle on Utah's lone power play at Tulsa on February 3rd.

Nathan Burke is 2nd on the Grizzlies with 15 goals. Burke has a goal in 5 of his last 8 games. Burke scored the game winning goal 6:17 into overtime on Feb. 10 at Idaho.

Mick Messner has 1 goal and 6 assists in his last 9 games.

Dylan Fitze has 10 points (5g, 5a) in 13 games in January. Fitze was a +6 in January.

Tyler Penner has a point in 6 of his last 10 games. Penner has 6 assists in his last 12 games. Penner has appeared in 190 straight regular season games, 214 straight including the playoffs for Utah since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Adam Berg has 14 points (5g, 9a) in his last 16 games.

Aaron Aragon scored 2 goals on January 19 at KC. Aragon scored 2 more goals on January 26 vs Rapid City. Jeremiah Addison scored his first goal in a Utah uniform on Feb. 4 at Tulsa. Addison had 1 goal and 1 assist that night.

Dante Giannuzzi leads Utah with 10 wins this season.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 14-6-1 over their last 20 games. Utah has won 6 of their last 7 home games. Utah is 14 -7 at home this season, outscoring opponents 72 to 58. Utah is averaging 7,322 fans per game over their last 9 home games. Utah has had at least 8500 fans in each of their last 3 home games. Utah is 4-1 in games past regulation this season. Utah is 14-3-1 when scoring first this season. Utah has scored 5 shorthanded goals this season. Utah is 12-2 when leading after 1 period and 12-2-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 8-0 at home when leading after 1 period. Utah is outscoring opponents 15 to 8 in the third periods over their last 10 games. The Grizz are 7-6-1 in their last 14 road games.

Recent Transactions:

February 9 - Defenseman Josh Wesley was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

February 8 - Grizzlies acquire defenseman Robbie Stucker in a trade with Iowa for Dakota Raabe.

February 7 - Grizzlies sign forward Max Neill.

February 1 - Grizzlies sign forward Jeremiah Addison. He had 1 goal and 1 assist at Tulsa on Feb. 4, 2024.

2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 21-24-1

Home record: 14-7

Road record: 7-17-1

Win percentage: .467

Streak: Won 1

Standings Points: 43

Last 10: 7-2-1

Goals per game: 3.11 (20th) Goals for: 143

Goals against per game: 3.57 (20th) Goals Against: 164

Shots per game: 31.37 (16th)

Shots against per game: 34.46 (23rd)

Power Play: 23 for 143 - 16.1 % (26th)

Penalty Kill: 105 for 145 - 72.4 % (28th)

Penalty Minutes: 504. 10.98 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 5.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 5.

Record When Scoring First: 14-3-1.

Opposition Scores First: 7-21.

Record in One Goal Games: 7-7-1.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT/Shootout TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 37 52 50 4 143

Opposition 50 62 51 1 164

Team Leaders

Goals: Brandon Cutler (21)

Assists: Brett Stapley (26)

Points: Stapley (41)

Plus/Minus: Bryan Yoon (+11)

PIM: Cutler (59)

Power Play Points: Kyle Mayhew/Stapley (10)

Power Play Goals: Cutler (5)

Power Play Assists: Mayhew (8)

Shots on Goal: Cutler (175)

Shooting Percentage: Adam Berg (15.9 %) - Minimum 40 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cutler (4)

Wins: Dante Giannuzzi (10)

Save %: Trent Miner (.917)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.75)

Shutouts: Giannuzzi/Metcalf (1)

Multiple Point Games

10 - Brett Stapley

9 - Brandon Cutler.

8 - Cole Gallant

7 - Nathan Burke.

6 - Mick Messner.

3 - Adam Berg, Dylan Fitze, Kyle Mayhew, Dakota Raabe, Josh Wesley, Bryan Yoon.

2- Aaron Aragon, Kyle Betts, Jordan Martel, Jacob Semik.

1 - Jeremiah Addison, Alex Beaucage, J.C. Campagna, Gianni Fairbrother, Tyler Penner, Ryan Sandelin, Keoni Texeira, Dean Yakura.

Streaks

Goals: Aaron Aragon, Adam Berg, Nathan Burke, Brandon Cutler, Brett Stapley (1)

Assists: Cutler (2) Burke, Kyle Mayhew, Jacob Semik, Stapley, Quinn Wichers (1)

Points (2 or more) -Berg (5) Cutler (4)

