Defenseman Cody Haiskanen Returns to Steelheads from AHL's Ontario Reign

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Cody Haiskanen has returned to the Steelheads after being released from his PTO with the AHL's Ontario Reign earlier this morning.

Haiskanen, 26, has signed two different PTO's with Ontario this season and has played 18 games for the Reign recording three points (1G, 2A). He recorded his first AHL point on Jan. 6 in a 5-4 overtime win vs. San Jose and scored his first AHL goal on Jan. 30 in a 6-3 loss vs. Colorado.

In 26 games for Idaho this year the second-year pro has totaled 13 points (2G, 11A). Last season the Fargo, ND native was the Co-Winner of the ECHL's Plus Performer of the Year (+53) finishing with an even or better rating in 52 of his 61 games where he tallied 29 points (5G, 24A) in 61 games. In his rookie season, he appeared in 19 Kelly Cup Playoff Games registering two points (1G, 1A).

The Steelheads square off against the Rapid City Rush on the road Wednesday morning at 10:35 a.m. from The Monument Arena.

