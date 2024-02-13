Calling All Kids Join Royals Professionals for "Career Night" on March 1st

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced details for their second annual Career Night promotional game on Friday, March 1 at 7:00 p.m. against the Adirondack Thunder at Santander Arena, presented by Mitsubishi Chemical Group. Register at Royals Junior Role Form and select your desired junior position for your chance to be a part of the Royals organization for the game. Junior positions are available in the following roles accompanied by the professional listed:

Junior Coach (Jason Binkley)

Junior Broadcaster (Erik Jesberger)

Junior Arena MC (Mike Keller)

Junior Social Media Team (Kayla Tryanski)

Junior Promotional Team (Jak Kerley)

Junior Chuck a Puck + 50/50 seller (Gregg Lewis)

Junior DJ (DJ Ben Smith)

Upon registering for Junior Broadcaster and Junior Arena MC, a video MUST be attached to the submission for consideration for you to be selected for the role. Junior Arena MC entrants may record a video of themselves providing information about the promotional deals and events occurring at the game listed here.

Junior Broadcaster entrants may record themselves providing play-by-play commentary over the FIRST 60 SECONDS of the Royals vs. Maine Mariners game highlights available here. Upon clicking the link, mute the YouTube highlight video so that only your voice is heard as you record into a cell phone, laptop, or other recording device.

Junior Broadcaster and Junior Arena MC submissions may be attached as .mp4 (video and voice recording) or .mp3 (voice recording only) files on the form for selection consideration. *NOTE: If you are having issues attaching video files to the submission, you may send the video file to Erik Jesberger (ejesberger@royalshockey.com) to be considered for the positions of Junior Broadcaster and Junior Arena MC.*

Please review the following rules before entering:

Deadline to enter is 11:59 PM on Friday, Feb. 23.

One entry will be selected per role and selected junior members will be announced on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Winning entrants will be notified via phone call and/or email and given a full list of official rules.

Winning entrants must be present at the game on March 1. Tickets will be provided for winners.

Winning entrants must report to the Customer Service Desk that night, March 1, by (5:30pm) upon entering the arena.

Must be between the age of 7-14 to enter.

Mar. 1 will also have the following promotions:

- Lonnie Walker IV Meet & Greet

- Happy Hour 6-7PM ($2 off domestic drafts)

- Royals Trading Card Giveaway

- Kids Takeover

- 4 for $64 deal including 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 drinks, and 4 pairs of thundersticks. Presented by Deibler Dental.

- Post-Game Autographs

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals open a two-game weekend on the road with a 7:00 p.m. face-off against the Adirondack Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday, February 16th.

The Royals return home on Saturday, February 17th for their Reading Premium Night promotional game presented by SlyFox Beer! The home game will feature a pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 PM) and a pre-game photo opportunity with Slapshot in sec. 109 up until 6:15 p.m. presented by Albright College.

To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

