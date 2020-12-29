Thunder Signs Desharnais to SPC

Wichita Thunder defenseman Vincent Desharnais (right)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Vincent Desharnais to a Standard Player Contract.

Desharnais, 24, enters his second year as a pro. A native of Laval, Quebec, the 6-foot-7, 227-pound blueliner was signed to an American Hockey League contract last year by the Bakersfield Condors and loaned to the Thunder for 31 games. He collected 13 assists during his rookie campaign and also appeared in six games for the Condors. Desharnais was drafted in the seventh round by Edmonton (#183 overall) during the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Prior to turning pro, Desharnais played a four-year collegiate career at Providence College. He was named as an alternate captain during his junior and senior campaigns. During his senior year, he was named as 2019 Hockey East Best Defensive Defenseman and was a nominee for the 2019 Hockey Humanitarian Award. He finished his career with 29 points (8g, 21a) in 131 career games for the Friars.

Wichita closes out 2020 with a New Year's Eve match-up in Texas against the Allen Americans at 6:05 p.m. The Thunder opens their home schedule on Friday, January 1 against Allen at 7:05 p.m. Limited tickets are available for purchase.

