IceMen Rally from Three-Goal Deficit to Defeat Unbeaten Everblades

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen scored five unanswered goals to rally from a 3-0 deficit to the hand the Florida Everblades their first loss of the season by a 5-3 score.

Florida accrued a 3-0 advantage in the first eight minutes of the game. Cameron Hebig started the first period scoring barrage with a wicked wrist shot that floated over the shoulder of goaltender Eamon McAdam.

Moments later Blake Winiecki connected for his second goal of the season, while Alex Kile ripped home a one-timer from the slot that extended Florida lead to 3-0.

The Icemen got on the board in the final minute of the first period, when Mike Szmatula banked a shot off the skate of Florida netminfer Devin Cooley for the tally.

Jacksonville pulled within one when Craig Martin sniped a shot from the short side that clipped into the Florida net for the marker.

Just under five minutes into the third, newcomer Jared VanWormer delivered a pass across the ice to rookie Matt Filipe. Filipe skated in on goal and wristed a shot low past Cooley to even the score at three.

Jacksonville capped off the rally, with six minutes remaining in regulation. Ara Nazarian skated down the right wing and angle toward the net. As a Florida defender approached, Nazarian made a spin move to get separation. While making the maneuver, the puck slid underneath Cooley's pad and complete the dazzling goal.

The Icemen tacked on an empty-netter from Nick Saracino to seal the 5-3 come-from-behind victory. Eamaon McAdam finished the game with 22 saves.

On Tuesday, the Icemen travel to Orlando for their first meeting of the season with the Solar Bears. Jacksonville is back in action on home ice this Saturday (Jan. 2) against the South Carolina Stingrays.

