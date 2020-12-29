Florida's Johnson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Cam Johnson of the Florida Everblades is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 21-27.

Johnson stopped all 27 shots he faced, including two penalty shot attempts, in a 4-0 win against Jacksonville on Saturday.

The 26-year-old is tied for second in the ECHL with three wins and a 1.33 goals-against average while ranking fourth with a .955 save percentage.

A native of Troy, Michigan, Johnson has seen action in 34 career ECHL games with Florida and Adirondack with an overall record of 20-10-2 with four shutouts, a 2.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .925. He has also appeared in 32 career American Hockey League games with Binghamton.

Prior to turning pro, Johnson appeared in 102 career games at the University of North Dakota posting an overall record of 56-26-12 with 12 shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

Runner Up: Zach Sawchenko, Allen (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .976 save pct).

Also Nominated: John Lethemon (Greenville), Hunter Shepard (South Carolina), Shane Starrett (Wheeling) and Mitch Gillam (Wichita).

