Americans Mychan Named Inglasco Player of the Week

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are proud to announce that forward Jesse Mychan, has won the ECHL Player of the Week, for the week ending December 27th.

Jesse Mychan had four points last week in two games against the Tulsa Oilers, scoring three goals with an assist. Mychan leads the ECHL in goals scored with five (5 goals and 1 assist).

"It's my first ECHL of the Week Award," said Allen Americans forward Jesse Mychan. "It does come down to your teammates and how we're playing as a unit and timing of course, but it's still a great honor to be recognized for your hard work."

He played in Denmark in 2018-2019 and had 21 points in 31 games for Esbjerg efb ishockey. The resident of Saskatoon, SASK, last played in the ECHL in 2017-2018 with the Colorado Eagles appearing in 43 games and collecting 25 points with 142 penalty minutes.

The Americans return to action on New Year's Eve against the Wichita Thunder at 6:05 pm. Buy your tickets NOW at the brand-new Allen Americans Dot Com website.

